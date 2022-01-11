South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

India Test Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third and final Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Kohli, who missed the second Test due to injury, came in for Hanuma Vihari, and Mohammed Siraj is replaced by Umesh Yadav.

South Africa has no changes to the playing XI.

The three-match series is poised at 1-1 and with the decider Test begins Tuesday at Newlands, a place which favours pacers due to bounce and lateral movement, is in store for a cracking winner takes it all affair.

India began their tour of South Africa on a perfect note, defeating the hosts by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, thanks to a 117-run opening stand by KL Rahul (123) and Mayank Agarwal (60) in the first innings. However, India failed to repeat their big runs plan at Johannesburg and ended on the losing side, with a rock-solid Dean Elgar spearheading a chase of 240 and squared the series at 1-1.

After breaching the Centurion fortress and failing to maintain their stronghold at the Wanderers, India now have got the uphill task to win a Test at Cape Town, something which hasn't happened in the past in order to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

