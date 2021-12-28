South Africa vs India first Test: Lower-order collapse restricts India to 327

India failed to capitalise on the solid platform provided by top order batsman on Tuesday as South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada derailed the visitors to 327 on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion. India lost their last seven wickets for 55 runs.

Resuming from the Day 1 tally of 272/3, K L Rahul, the mainstay of India's first innings, fell to Kagiso Rabada at 123. Ngidi was the star bowler for the hosts clinching 6 wickets, while Rabada bagged three wickets.

After the Day 2 of the Test was washed out without a ball being bowled, India resumed Day 3 in Centurion with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, but the batting order collapsed after the departure of Rahul and Rahane.



Check out the latest DH videos here: