South Africa vs India first Test: Lower-order collapse restricts India to 327

K L Rahul, the mainstay of India's first innings, fell to Kagiso Rabada at 123

  • Dec 28 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 15:10 ist
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates with teaamate South Africa's Aiden Markram (R) after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul (not seen) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India failed to capitalise on the solid platform provided by top order batsman on Tuesday as South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada derailed the visitors to  327 on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion. India lost their last seven wickets for 55 runs.

Resuming from the Day 1 tally of 272/3, K L Rahul, the mainstay of India's first innings, fell to Kagiso Rabada at 123. Ngidi was the star bowler for the hosts clinching 6 wickets, while Rabada bagged three wickets.

After the Day 2 of the Test was washed out without a ball being bowled, India resumed Day 3 in Centurion with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, but the batting order collapsed after the departure of Rahul and Rahane.
 

