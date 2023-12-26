South Africa win toss and elect to bowl at start of first test

Pretoria: South Africa won the toss and put visitors India into bat at the start of the first test on Tuesday after a delay of 30 minutes because of a wet outfield at Centurion near Pretoria.

"There is a bit of moisture in and around the wicket and we’d like to make good use of it," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he was not sure whether he would have batted or bowled if he had won the toss. "At times like this, it is better to lose the toss," he quipped.

Virat Kohli was included in the India line-up after a brief trip home for personal reasons and Prasidh Krishna handed his test debut, among four seamers and a spinner in their attack.

Ravichandran Ashwin was picked instead of Ravindra Jadeja, struggling with a back spasm