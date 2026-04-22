<p>Johannesburg: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third women's T20 International here on Wednesday.</p><p>India made three changes from the previous match playing XI, with Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam and Renuka Singh replacing Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma and Kranti Gaud.</p><p>India are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series after losing the first two games.</p>.2nd WT20I: Wolvaardt, Luus fifties help South Africa script 8-wicket win over India.<p>The Teams:</p><p>India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.</p><p>South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.</p>