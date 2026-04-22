Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

South Africa win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd Women's T20I against India

India are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series after losing the first two games.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 17:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketwomen's cricketSouth AfricaT20I

Follow us on :

Follow Us