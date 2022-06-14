South Africa wins toss, asks India to bat

It is a must-win game for hosts India who trail the five-match series 0-2

PTI
PTI, Visakhapatnam,
  • Jun 14 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 19:28 ist
South African batsman Temba Bavuma being bowled out during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

Both India and South Africa are fielding unchanged sides.

It is a must-win game for hosts India who trail the five-match series 0-2.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

T20I
T20 International
Cricket
South Africa
Sports News

