South Africa wins toss, asks India to bat

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.
Both India and South Africa are fielding unchanged sides.
It is a must-win game for hosts India who trail the five-match series 0-2.
Teams:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.
