S Africa's De Kock to miss part of India Test series

South Africa's De Kock to miss part of India Test series

South Africa are due to host India in a three-test series beginning December 26 in Pretoria

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 20:34 ist
South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Credit: AFP File Photo

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could miss the second and third test matches against India, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January, ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Monday.

South Africa are due to host India in a three-test series beginning Dec. 26 in Pretoria. The second test is set to start on Jan. 3 in Johannesburg, while the final test is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-dayers.

De Kock last played for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the following three matches as South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
Quinton de Kock
South Africa

What's Brewing

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

 