Spencer Johnson's fifer helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 134 when Haris Rauf was run out as Australia's second-string pace attack showed they could get the job done again with their frontline seam lineup rested ahead of the India test series.

"It's an opportunity I don't take lightly," said man-of-the-match Johnson. "I'm privileged to be wearing the green and gold.

"You never know when your last game is going to be for Australia, so every game is a bonus. Hopefully I can play a couple more," added the 28-year-old.

"It's a different bowling unit than we're used to for Australia and hopefully we're doing a good enough job."

Pakistan recovered from an early onslaught by Australia's opening batsmen to restrict the hosts to 147-9 despite several dropped catches as Rauf finished with 4-22 and Abbas Afridi bagged 3-17.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Short hit five boundaries and three sixes between them in the first 15 balls of the contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia reached 50 runs in only 3.1 overs after electing to bat first.

Pakistan hit back through Rauf, who had Fraser-McGurk caught for 20 while he attempted a cross-batted hit and then got rid of skipper Josh Inglis for a duck two deliveries later thanks to a diving catch by Sufiyan Muqeem.