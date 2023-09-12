Asia Cup 2023: Spinners rule roost as Sri Lanka bowl out India for 213

Sri Lankan duo of Dunith Wellalage and part-timer Charith Asalanka spun a web around the Indian batters on a turning track, restricting them to a sub-par 213 in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Wellalage (5/40), all of 20, and offie Asalanka (4/18) knifed through the star-studded line-up after India opted to bat.

But before spinners exploited the generous turn and grip on the Premadasa pitch, India started their innings in a blazing fashion.

Rohit Sharma, who made 53 off 48 balls, added 80 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill (19), and that remained the brightest phase of Indian innings.

Watching Rohit and Gill adding those runs in just 12 overs rekindled the memories of India’s blitz against Pakistan on Monday, when they posted a massive 356 for two.

During his innings, the Indian captain also went past a significant personal milestone, becoming the sixth Indian batsmen to score 10000 runs in ODIs.

The landmark came in a befitting fashion too, as Rohit lifted pacer Kasun Rajita over his head for a majestic six.