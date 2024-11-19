Home
Indian blind cricket team not to travel to Pakistan for T20 World Cup, govt denies permission

The Indian blind cricket team had got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry for participation but apparently couldn't get clearance from the MEA.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 16:51 IST

