You changed the art of batting in Tests when game was so strong with quality players: Ganguly tells Sehwag

"You could do it in all conditions and your triple hundred in Multan remains one of my favourite innings. You hit a six to get to 200 and then did the same to get to 300 - and you had told us you were going to do it too!"

Ganguly said the ICC has 'absolutely chosen the right person' to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, calling his former teammate a cricketing great and the 'probably the best opening batsman' after Sunil Gavaskar.