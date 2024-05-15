IPL 2024: We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Skipper Rishabh Pant reckons his one-match suspension probably cost Delhi Capitals a spot in the IPL playoffs as they would have had a better chance of winning the crucial game if he was on the field.

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday after he was handed a one-match suspension for a third slow-over rate offence.

Not only did DC lose the game but the 47-run defeat also impacted their net run rate and now they have to sit and wait for the other teams to play out their matches to find out if they have qualified for the play offs or not.