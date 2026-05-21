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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI

The victory lifted KKR from eighth to sixth in the standings with 13 points and kept their slim playoff hopes alive with six wins from 13 matches.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:36 IST
sportsKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansIPL

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