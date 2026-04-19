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IPL 2026 | Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy script dramatic turnaround as KKR end winless run with four-wicket win vs RR

The bowlers had done half the job for KKR in pursuit of their maiden victory after six matches, and it was up to the batters to finish the task.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 14:21 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLRRRinku Singh

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