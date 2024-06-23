T20 World Cup 2024: We'll be up & about against India, says Australian captain Mitchell Marsh after Afghanistan setback

"It's a big game, it will be against India obviously and it's a must-win game. I think if you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys. So, the boys will certainly be up and about for it," Marsh said at the post-match press conference.

"Yeah, I think that's really clear for us. It's all about trusting ourselves. We've got a good bunch of people and I believe our best is up there with the best. So, we need to bring that in a couple of days’ time and move forward pretty quickly," he added.

The loss broke Australia's eight-match winning streak in T20Is with Marsh calling it an "off" day.