<p>South Africa won the toss and put India to bat in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/womens-world-cup">Women's ODI World Cup</a> match at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.</p><p>Both the teams made once change each in the playing XI.</p><p>India brought in Amanjot Kaur for Renuka Singh while the Proteas replaced Masabata Klaas with Tumi Sekhukhune.</p><p>The toss was delayed due to wet outfield which resulted from heavy rain followed by constant drizzle.</p><p>India had defeated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> and Pakistan respectively in their first two outings. </p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.</p><p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.</p>