Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against Nepal as Asia Cup 2023 gets under way

The match is taking place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the Punjab province in Pakistan.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 09:08 IST

Follow Us

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan skipper said there is no extra pressure of playing at home and the payers just want to enjoy "our cricket and give our best".

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said on their Asia Cup debut that his players were happy to be playing on the big stage.

"The players and people (are) happy as it's their first Asia Cup game. We are used to these conditions, it's a beautiful wicket to bat on."

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 09:08 IST)
Sports NewsPakistanNepalAsia CupAsia Cup 2023Pakistan Cricket Team

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT