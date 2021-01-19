Squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Hardik return, Natarajan misses out

The 18-member Indian squad for the first two Test matches of the home series against England has been announced, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The openers chosen for the Tests are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Mayank Agarwal.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul (subject to fitnsess after first Test) are among the middle-order bastsmen. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur are the pick of fast bowlers.

Spinners include R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel.

Standby players for the Test include KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Rahul Chahar.

Net bowlers for the series consist of Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, and Saurabh Kumar.

