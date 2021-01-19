Kohli, Hardik return to India squad for 1st 2 Eng Tests

Squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Hardik return, Natarajan misses out

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 19:05 ist
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma. Credit: AFP and Reuters Photos

The 18-member Indian squad for the first two Test matches of the home series against England has been announced, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The openers chosen for the Tests are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Mayank Agarwal.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul (subject to fitnsess after first Test) are among the middle-order bastsmen. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur are the pick of fast bowlers.

Spinners include R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel.

Standby players for the Test include KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Rahul Chahar.

Net bowlers for the series consist of Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, and Saurabh Kumar.

More to follow...

 

England
India
Test cricket

