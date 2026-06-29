Sree Charani: Where talent meets obsession

<p>Bengaluru: People have dreams, but lucky are those who find the right mentors to realise them. Those that guide them in a path that inspires them to scale heights. For India's Sree Charani, it was her uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy. </p>.<p>Kishore is a shy man and speaks very little. But those little words are enough to understand how proud he is of his niece. </p>.<p>"Very proud, but I hope she keeps doing well. Hope she keeps getting better and help India win. Personal milestones don't matter as much but happy if she keeps doing well for India," Kishore tells. </p>.<p>Back in the day, little Charani helped him pass time playing cricket during work breaks in Kadapa. And Kishore, straightaway sensed she could be good at it. </p>.<p>As time went by, Charani, who was juggling athletics and cricket, could have grown into a track and field athlete, as she was doing well in the 3km run.</p>.<p>The 21-year-old, however, grew up to become the best T20I bowler in the world. While Charani's journey to represent the country from the YSR-Kadapa district is inspiring, the skills she possesses belie the times she plays. </p>.<p>In an era built for speed, thrills and experimentation, the left-arm orthodox spin almost feels like a 2000s movie. And for a while, it has felt like a lost art with spinners trying to bowl quick and stay on the defensive. But this is where Charani adds context. Her action, built purely on precision and guile has spun a web, keeping the batters guessing over the last year. </p>.<p>With a lot of tennis ball cricket, her arm-speed rarely changes; but speed through the air varies, which aids deception. Charani also possesses a high release point, which helps her get some bite off the surface. </p>.<p>“She maintains the direction of the seam very well. Once the ball lands on the seam, she gets a bit of bounce. Big difference maker even if she isn't as tall,” Andhra women's head coach Shrinivas Reddy tells DH. </p>.<p>“Another factor is while delivering the ball, she keeps her body upright, puts her body weight onto the ball, helping speed and direction, eventually helping her with the wickets.”</p>.<p>Charani ended the T20 World Cup as the tournament's and India's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps in five games. The even more fascinating bit is going at 5.85 runs an over.</p>.<p>The other impressive element on display throughout the tournament was the use of angles. Charani gets into a good side-on position and completes her free-flowing action without any energy lapses. While it helps in consistency, Charani's obsession to get better at her craft has been her greatest strength. </p>.<p>“The way Charani runs in, she moves towards the batter. The hand, shoulder and head. That helps. She has also worked on her head position.</p>.<p>“She always wants to keep learning, keen to keep getting better. She's always been the kind who wants to keep bowling. When the team is ready to leave practice, she comes up and asks if she could do spot bowling and then bowls for another 15 minutes,” Shrinivas adds. </p>.<p>Having made her T20I debut a year ago at Trent Bridge in England, she now leaves the same country as India's hope in an otherwise disappointing campaign. </p>