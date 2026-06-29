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Homesportscricket

Sree Charani: Where talent meets obsession

The 21-year-old, however, grew up to become the best T20I bowler in the world. While Charani's journey to represent the country from the YSR-Kadapa district is inspiring, the skills she possesses belie the times she plays.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 20:04 IST
Sports NewsCricket

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