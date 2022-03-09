Sreesanth announces retirement from all formats of cricket

S Sreesanth has announced retirement from Indian domestic (first-class and all formats) cricket.
He made the announcemnt on Twitter, saying, "With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket (sic)".
It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
