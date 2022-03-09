Sreesanth retires from all formats of cricket

Sreesanth announces retirement from all formats of cricket

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 19:57 ist
Sreesanth file photo. Credit: DH Photo

S Sreesanth has announced retirement from Indian domestic (first-class and all formats) cricket.

He made the announcemnt on Twitter, saying, "With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket (sic)".

 

sreesanth
Cricket
Sports News

