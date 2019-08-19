SRH appoint Brad Haddin as assistant coach

Former Australia wicket-keeper and vice-captain, Brad Haddin has been appointed as the SunRisers' Hyderabad new assistant coach, the Indian Premier League side announced on Twitter today.

Haddin, a part of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad, has earlier turned out for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, though he only played one game for them. He was initially signed by the Chennai Super Kings but did not play a single game.

He represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs and 34 T20Is, scoring more than 3000 runs each in the former two formats.

His international debut was long delayed due to the presence of Adam Gilchrist but ironically, he came into the Australian side as a replacement for the retiring legend. However, he predictably could not quite fill the big boots, though he was a solid wicket-keeper, and a like-for-like replacement for Gilchrist in the truest sense.

Haddin announced his international retirement after being dropped mid-way through the 2015 Ashes by then Aussie coach, Darren Lehmann, though he continued playing in the in the BBL and PSL. He was later appointed Australia's fielding coach in 2018.