SRH post 182/6 against LSG

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, the Sunrisers batters failed to convert their starts.
Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.
For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he snapped two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his four overs.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 47; Krunal Pandya 2/24).
