SRH win toss, opt to bat first against LSG

The match is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 13 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 16:17 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

For SRH, Sanvir Singh will make his debut as an 'Impact Player' while for LSG, Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh will replace Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

