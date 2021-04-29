Sri Lanka bat first in second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday at Pallekele.

Sri Lanka handed a Test cap to 22-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama making two changes from the side that drew the opening Test.

Left-arm spinner Jayawickrama, who has played 10 first-class matches, replaces leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while off-spinner Ramesh Mendis comes in place of injured Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh also had a debut in 19-year-old left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam who replaced Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, and Praveen Jayawickrama.