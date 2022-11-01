T20 WC: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in T20 World Cup

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Brisbane,
  • Nov 01 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 13:05 ist
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis dives to gain his ground during the T20 world cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at The Gabba. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan could not find the final flourish and ended up with an underwhelming 144 for eight against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

While the Afghans were able to stitch a few partnerships at the top, Sri Lanka did well to strike at certain intervals. 

More to follow...

Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
T20 World Cup
Sports News
Cricket news

