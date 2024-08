Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs in the third ODI at Colombo after bowling them out for 138 runs in 26.1 overs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Batting first, the home team had made 248/7 in the third match of the series.

Through this win, they clinched their first bilateral ODI series win against India since 1997.

The first ODI had ended in a tie while the hosts won the second and third.