Sri Lanka beat India by 3 wickets in third ODI

Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in the third and final one-dayer to lose the series 1-2 here on Friday.

Chasing 227 for a win under D/L calculations, Sri Lanka reached the target with 48 balls to spare. They reached 227 for 7 in 39 overs.

Opener Avishka Fernando top-scored with 76 while one-down Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed a 56-ball 65 to help Sri Lanka script the win.

For India, Rahul Chahar was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 54 runs.

The match was reduced to a 47-over-a-side affair after rain interruption in the first innings.

Opting to bat, India were all out for 225 in 43.1 overs. Prithvi Shaw (49), Sanju Samson (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) were the notable contributors but none could score big.

For Sri Lanka, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece.

India have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two matches.

Brief Scores:

India: 225 all out in 43.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49, Sanju Samson 46, Suryakumar Yadav 40; Akila Dananjaya 3/44, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/59).

Sri Lanka: 227 for 7 in 39 overs (Avishka Fernando 76, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 65; Rahul Chahar 3/54).