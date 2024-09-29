Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by innings and 154 runs to sweep series

Sri Lanka clinched their biggest test victory over New Zealand on Sunday, prevailing by an innings and 154 runs in the second test in Galle to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

New Zealand, having managed only 88 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 602-5 declared, were all out for 360 in their second innings after being made to follow on.

Glenn Phillips (78), Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60) and Mitchell Santner (67) made half-centuries, but New Zealand could not make Sri Lanka bat again.