Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by innings and 154 runs to sweep series

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya bagged the player of the series award for finishing the series with 18 wickets.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 08:47 IST

Sri Lanka clinched their biggest test victory over New Zealand on Sunday, prevailing by an innings and 154 runs in the second test in Galle to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

New Zealand, having managed only 88 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 602-5 declared, were all out for 360 in their second innings after being made to follow on.

Glenn Phillips (78), Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60) and Mitchell Santner (67) made half-centuries, but New Zealand could not make Sri Lanka bat again.

For the hosts, spinners Nishan Peiris (6-170) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3-139) impressed with the ball.

Kamindu Mendis, whose unbeaten 182 powered Sri Lanka to a massive total in the first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya bagged the player of the series award for finishing the series with 18 wickets.

