Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch sixth Asia Cup title

This is Sri Lanka's 6th Asia Cup trophy, the last being in 2014, when they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 23:33 ist

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win this edition of the Asia Cup. Initially set to host the tournament but later postponed due to the ongoing crisis in the island nation, this is Sri Lanka's 6th Asia Cup trophy, the last being in 2014, when they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets, in Bangladesh. 

An impressive fighting fifty by Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71 not out off 45) and an attacking knock by Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21) propelled Sri Lanka to 170/6 against Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 55 off 49 went in vain as the Lankans put up an impressive performance with the ball, with Pramod Madushan picking up 4 wickets.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
Asia Cup
Sri Lanka Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Team

