Sri Lanka declare on 493 for seven against Bangladesh

  • May 01 2021, 12:28 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 12:28 ist
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (L) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando during the third day of final Test cricket match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka batted for 15 minutes on the third morning before declaring their first innings at 493 for seven in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Pallekele on Saturday.

Resuming from an overnight score of 469 for six, the hosts faced 3.3 overs and added 24 runs.

Sri Lanka ended the innings when Ramesh Mendis was caught at square leg by Mushfiqur Rahim off Taskin Ahmed. Mendis made 33.

The seventh-wicket partnership between Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella was worth 111 runs and came off 138 deliveries.

Dickwella smashed 77 off 72 balls with eight fours and one six.

Taskin finished with career-best figures of four for 127.

Sri Lanka risk falling to their lowest world rankings position if they fail to beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test.

The first Test ended in a draw after a festival of runs with the two sides scoring 1,289 runs for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

