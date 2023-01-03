Sri Lanka opt to field in first T20I against India

Sri Lanka opted to field in the first T20 International against India here on Tuesday.

India handed debut caps to pacer Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill.

At the toss, skipper Hardik Pandya said Arshdeep Singh was not available for selection.

"Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness," tweeted the BCCI after the toss.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.