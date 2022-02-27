Sri Lanka opts to bat in third T20I against India

Sri Lanka opts to bat in third T20I against India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 18:42 ist
This is the third and final T20I between the two sides. Credit: IANS Photo

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka opted to bat first in the third and final T20I against India, at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. With a victory of 7 wickets in the previous match, India has already clinched the series.

