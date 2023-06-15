Sri Lanka, Pakistan to host Asia Cup in hybrid model

Sri Lanka, Pakistan to host Asia Cup in hybrid model

All of India's matches will be Sri Lanka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 16:41 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, with 6 teams set to play a total of 13 matches.

The tournament, which will be held in ODI format, will set the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and new-comer Nepal competing against each other for the trophy.

Initially the tournament was set to be held completely in Pakistan, but has been changed to a hybrid model, with four matches to be held in Pakistan with the remaining matches set to be held in Sri Lanka. All of India's matches will be Sri Lanka.

 

Sri Lanka won the last edition of the Asia Cup held in 2022, beating Pakistan by 23 runs.

 

