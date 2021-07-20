Sri Lanka score 275/9 against India in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scored 275 for nine after opting to bat against India in the second One-day International here on Tuesday.
Opener Avishka Fernando made 50 off 71 balls, while Charith Asalanka top-scored with 65 off 68 deliveries.
For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 3/50 in 10 overs, while Bhuvneswar Kumar got 3/54).
India had defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka: 275/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 50, Charith Asalanka 65; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50).
