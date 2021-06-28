Sri Lanka send 3 players home for bubble-breach in England

Sri Lanka Cricket said on Monday they was sending their players Kushal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka back home from the team's England tour for breaching bio-bubble protocols.

The decision was taken after a video posted on social media showed the players outside their designated team hotel.

"The three players will be suspended from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry," Sri Lanka's national cricket board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka, who were blanked 3-0 in the T20 series, will play the first of their three one-day internationals in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.