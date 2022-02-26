Sri Lanka set 184-run target in 2nd India T20I

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, came in unchanged in the cold Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Dharamsala,
  • Feb 26 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 20:47 ist
India squad remains unchanged from the first match. Credit: IANS Photo

Sri Lanka scored 183 runs for a loss of five wickets in the 2nd T20I against India, setting a target of 184 runs for the hosts.

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

