Sri Lanka sniff innings victory after spinners wreck New Zealand

Sri Lanka stood on the verge of a 2-0 series sweep after their spin duo of Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris wrecked New Zealand, who also suffered the ignominy of a follow-on, in the second test in Galle on Saturday.

Having declared their first innings on a mammoth 602-5 on Friday, Sri Lanka bundled out New Zealand for 88 on Saturday, enforced the follow-on and reduced the tourists to 199-5 in their second innings on a frenetic 13-wicket day.

Tom Blundell (47) and Glenn Phillips (32) had raised 78 runs for the sixth wicket when bad light stopped the third day's play, leaving New Zealand 315 behind and facing an innings defeat.

When the visitors resumed on 22-2 on Saturday, spinners Prabath Jayasuriya (6-42) and Nishan Peiris (3-33) wreaked havoc and New Zealand were bundled out inside 40 overs.