Sri Lanka win toss, to bat first against Dhawan's India

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

For India, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will make their ODI debuts, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will play his maiden 50-over match for Sri Lanka.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(C), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.