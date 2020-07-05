SL cricketer Mendis arrested over accident that kills 1

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for causing car accident that kills elderly man

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 05 2020, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 12:33 ist
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said.

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis
Colombo
Cricket
Accident

