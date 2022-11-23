Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne fined for T20 World Cup misconduct

SL's Karunaratne fined for T20 World Cup misconduct

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • Nov 23 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 19:39 ist
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne at the T20 World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lankan bowler Chamika Karunaratne has been fined $5,000 and issued a one-year suspended ban for misconduct during this month's T20 World Cup, the island nation's cricket board said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not give detail on the 26-year-old's transgressions beyond saying that he had breached "several clauses" in a player agreement during his time in Australia.

A three-member inquiry panel recommended that the board "strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career", the statement added.

Karunaratne is the second player to be sanctioned by Sri Lanka Cricket for T20 World Cup misconduct. Danushka Gunathilaka was suspended earlier in November after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault by Australian authorities.

