Lanka's Rajitha, Fernando rip out Bangladesh top order

Sri Lanka's Rajitha, Fernando rip out Bangladesh top order

Bangladesh won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but got off to a disastrous start

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • May 23 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 12:56 ist
Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (L) celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's pace bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando shared five wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 24-5 in the first hour, having chosen to bat in the second Test in Dhaka on Monday.

Rajitha claimed 3-16 while Fernando had 2-26 as the hosts mounted a rescue mission to reach 66-5 at lunch on the opening day, with Mushfiqur Rahim 22 not out and Liton Das on 26.

Bangladesh won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but got off to a disastrous start as Rajitha bowled opener Mahmudul Hasan for a duck with the second ball.

Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal, who scored a century in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, also fell for a duck as he managed a leading edge off Fernando in the next over to be caught brilliantly by Praveen Jayawickrama at backward point.

Skipper Mominul Haque tried to settle the nerves with two fours, including one off the first ball he faced, but soon edged Fernando to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella when on nine.

Rajitha then found a big gap between the bat and pad of Najmul Hossain, sending his middle-stump cart-wheeling with an inswinger as the left-hander was dismissed for eight.

He delivered a body blow next ball to trap Shakib Al Hasan leg-before for a first-ball duck, leaving the Bangladesh batting line-up in tatters at 24-5.

Mushfiqur, who hit three fours, and Liton stopped the rot with an unbroken 42-run stand to see the hosts to lunch without any further damage.

Sri Lanka had rewarded Rajitha with a place in the eleven after he impressed in Chittagong by taking 4-60 playing the match as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando.

He was one of their two changes, with Jayawickrama replacing Lasith Embuldeniya.

Bangladesh made two changes from the drawn first Test in Chittagong as Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain replaced the injured Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
Bangaldesh
Cricket
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

 