St. Lucia Stars removed from Caribbean Premier League

The St. Lucia Stars have been removed from the Caribbean Premier League, after the league terminated their contract on August 7, an ESPNCricinfo report stated.

However, the reason behind the axing was not specified by the league but the report stated that the team had failed to pay their dues.

It did say that the Caribbean nation will get a new team in the T20 league that will replace the Stars. The team was being run by Royal Sports Limited LLC, and its chief executive and owner, Jay Pandya, was not happy with the decision.

"We completely disagree with the CPL press release and will be working to address any issues the CPL may have in an appropriate manner and forum," Pandya told ESPNCricinfo.

St. Lucia Stars were captained by Darren Sammy, who has captained West Indies to two T20 World Cup victories, the latest one coming in 2016. Kieron Pollard was also one of their high-profile players and they had also brought in Lasith Malinga this year.