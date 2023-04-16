Stage set for a classic fete

For the first time in four years, MS Dhoni will set foot at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, and it might be for the last time.

Even at 41, the Chennai Super Kings skipper looks sharp with fitness and skill, but it isn’t far-fetched to assume that this could well be his farewell season, and by that, this could be his last dance in Bengaluru.

That explains the hype and hoopla around Chennai’s Monday night clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Besides, these two sides have historically provided ample entertainment when in battle - even if you ignore the cross-state rivalry.

In fact, the last time the Super Kings were in Bengaluru, Dhoni nearly helped them pull off a miracle in pursuit of 26 runs from the final over in 2019. Royal Challengers managed to win that tie by a run.

Lest we forget all the times the Royal Challengers have choked against the Super Kings. All things considered, this contest has the potential to become a classic.

Yes, the teams don’t look particularly stacked on both sides, what with a string of injuries on both ends, and are floundering about at the bottom end of the table with an identical win-loss record and four points each.

Still, these two top-heavy teams have enough star power to take the 40,000-odd people at the venue and millions beyond on an emotional rollercoaster. One man, in particular, has that effect on nearly everyone.

You would assume that since Virat Kohli is in the building, he will be the one pulling the strings, but when Dhoni is around, few are capable of escaping his orbit or, for that matter, his aura.

Under these circumstances, it will be interesting to see how the two former India captains dictate terms for their respective sides, and with both of them in good form, it should be an interesting showdown.

The only aspect of this game that earns ire is that both the teams have somewhat tawdry bowling units at their disposal.

Both sides have their share of experience in the ranks but are still primarily dependent on young Indian talent to deliver for them. While that has worked on a couple of occasions, they are yet to understand the art of delivering under pressure.

And that’s precisely why the Super Kings are sixth on the table and why Royal Challengers follow them at seventh.

Fact is, both these teams look world-class on their day, and are capable of exploiting the smallest of failings. But they are just as flawed themselves so when they’re on the back foot, they haven’t shown the necessary mental resource to pull themselves out of the corner.

That has been the case for both teams so far, and while it’s early, it’s a trend worth noting.

Dhoni would have noticed. Kohli would have too. The question is: who is going to put an end to it, and how?