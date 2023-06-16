Starc left out as England signal attacking intent in Ashes

Ashes: Starc dropped as England signal attacking intent

Fifteen wins from their previous 17 test matches has home support dreaming of a first Ashes series win since 2015.

No other nation has been a match for England's aggressive "Bazball" approach recently, but this Australia side will provide the ultimate test. Credit: Twitter/@ICC

England gave an early indication of whether they would stick to their aggressive new approach to test match cricket as Zak Crawley smashed a four off the opening ball of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

The hosts chose to bat first and Crawley quickly found his rhythm, cutting the ball from Australia captain Pat Cummins to the boundary to loud cheers from the home crowd.

The big news ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated Ashes series in many years, as in-form, attacking England take on World Test Champions Australia, came from the tourists, as they replaced Mitchell Starc with Josh Hazlewood in their bowling attack.

Around Birmingham the atmosphere had reached fever pitch in the glorious Midlands sunshine. Fifteen wins from their previous 17 test matches has home support dreaming of a first Ashes series win since 2015.

Looking to win the series on English soil for the first time in 22 years, Australia boast the top three batsmen in the world rankings, as well as a bowling attack to be feared.

No other nation has been a match for England's aggressive "Bazball" approach recently, but this Australia side will provide the ultimate test.

Stokes' call to put his side into bat was greeted by rapturous applause from Edgbaston's famous Eric Hollies Stand, with any fears that such enthusiasm might be tempered by some early wickets somewhat allayed as Crawley took Cummins on.

The England dressing room roared its approval, as England gave a sign that their attacking principles, even in an Ashes series, would remain the same.

It was in stark contrast to the first ball of the last Ashes series, when Starc clean bowled England opener Rory Burns, ahead of Australia’s rampant 4-0 success.

This time around, the early signs are that England are in much better shape. (Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis)

