State units to have access to novel AMS

<p>Bengaluru: Only a couple of days after Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman revealed that state associations across the country could have access to the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS), the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India shot out a directive on Tuesday, announcing that the plan will in fact see the light of day. </p>.<p>The letter from the office of BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed affiliated state units that a team from the CoE in Bengaluru will reach out to them for the use of AMS. </p>.<p>"I'm pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations – with costs being borne by BCCI," Shah wrote.</p>.<p>"The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardise player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players," Shah, who will take charge as ICC chairman in December, added.</p>.<p>The AMS provides information on athlete risk and readiness, performances alerts to coaches and administrators, analysis on injury and fitness, workload monitoring and real time alerts on it, rehab for players among others and all of that information can be shared via a mobile application.</p>.<p>Up until now, the NCA's AMS only covered BCCI contracted players, and a few earmarked cricketers.</p>.<p>"What the AMS used to do is create a profile for players who attend the ZCA camps and the NCA camps, the profile has reports of skills to the fitness to the musculoskeletal screening report, and we also have got mental conditioners who come and work with them. Every report of that player is there in that AMS</p>.<p>Laxman had spoken about the benefits of extending the AMS to state associations a day after the inauguration of the CoE. "Once we take it to our state units, at least 50 players of each state association, 25 men and 25 women also should be there on the AMS, because we have done a lot of work to make the AMS proactive," he had said. </p>.<p>"The whole idea is, if a player comes to NCA or is part of any ZCA (zonal) camp, 5 years from now, 10 years from now, his file should be there. We also will know how the player has progressed and I think it will become very easy for anyone who is taking care of that player to know what the player has gone through every year."</p>