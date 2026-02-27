T20 World Cup | Stay aggressive but pragmatic also: Message to Indian batters

<p>Chennai: Having regained their mojo in a smashing performance over Zimbabwe in a must-win Super Eights game on Thursday, India’s middle-order batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/fingers-werent-moving-at-all-tilak-varma-reveals-he-was-diagnosed-with-rhabdomyolysis-3773577">Tilak Varma</a> said the team will be looking to extend the same in the virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies on Sunday.</p><p>“We were just looking for this,” said Varma, who scored an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls, in the post-match press conference at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday following India’s 72-run victory over Zimbabwe. “We are looking for the runs, but it's important when openers give a good start, the confidence flows to the number three, four, and five. Sanju (Samson) started brilliantly this evening. </p><p>“Today he gave us a brilliant start. The rest of us followed the template. We also discussed that whatever the situation is, if we got out in Power Play, even if we lose three or four wickets, we would bat with the same rhythm. So that's what we discussed and we want to show the fear in the opposite bowlers that these guys are ready to hit each and every ball.”</p><p>The Indian team copped a lot of criticism following the 76-run defeat against South Africa in the opening Super Eights game where the batting imploded collectively. When asked what was spoken behind the scenes ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe, Varma said the message was to play aggressive cricket.</p>.T20 world cup | India's rising star Abhishek Sharma sheds ego, gains form.<p>"After the last game, (head coach) Gautam (Gambhir) sir also said the same thing that whatever the situation, just remind ourselves of the brand of cricket we played since last year, especially against New Zealand and South Africa. So whatever the situation, as individuals, just go out there and smile and enjoy the game. At the same point, just look at the team, what the team needs. Whenever you just see what the team needs, then you won't be under pressure. You always look at what the situation is, how the wicket is going, all these things come into your mind. So that's what we discussed and as an individual we were just focusing on what the team needs and at the end of the day we have done well.”</p><p>Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who bagged 3/24, said despite South Africa humbling the team, they never lost self-belief. “The belief is always there, and the process has been there as well. We've been doing well for the past couple of years, so even after a blip or a defeat, the belief of the group was there, and we knew we just had to come and follow our processes, and the result would come our way. So the thought was very simple, and we are enjoying it.”</p>