Australia announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch return to fitness as Australia announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup

“We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament," said selector George Bailey

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Aug 19 2021, 06:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 06:49 ist
Australia batsmen Steve Smith (L) and Aaron Finch have been named in the 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Credit: AFP, PTI File Photos

Australia on Thursday named a strong 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, recalling paceman Pat Cummins and leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner for the global tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The squad quashes speculation that Australia might spare some of its top players from the October-November World Cup ahead of a big summer highlighted by an Ashes series against England.

“We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament," said selector George Bailey in a team release.

“We have some of the best players in the world in their respective roles combined with the collective experience to succeed against the very best T20 sides in the world.”

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, and seamer Kane Richardson return to the squad having missed the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup: India to play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

Smith returns from an elbow injury. Captain Aaron Finch was also named in the squad while recovering from recent knee surgery.

Uncapped West Australian Josh Inglis has been included as back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade.

"Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket,” Bailey said.

“He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counter-attacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future.”

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Sports News
Steve Smith
Cricket
ICC World T20

What's Brewing

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 