Steve Smith becomes fastest man to score 7000 Test runs

Steve Smith became the fastest man to score 7,000 Test runs Saturday, shattering a record that has stood since 1946 while moving past Donald Bradman to become Australia's 11th highest scorer.

The 30-year-old took a single off Muhammad Musa during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide to reach the milestone and take possession of a record held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond.

Hammond reached the mark in 131 innings, while Smith made the grade in his 126th.

Smith also passed Bradman's 6,996 Test runs. It took Smith 70 Tests to do so, while Bradman needed only 52.