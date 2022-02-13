Steve Smith to miss remaining SL T20s due to concussion

Steve Smith to miss remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka due to concussion

The 32-year-old managed to send the ball back across the boundary in mid-air but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff

IANS
IANS, Sydney,
  • Feb 13 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 21:21 ist
Australia's Steve Smith gets medical attention as he hits his head against the ground in an attempt to catch the ball during the 2nd T20 against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: AFP File Photo

Batter Steve Smith will miss the remaining three T20Is against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while trying to save a six in Australia's second-match win here on Sunday.

With Australia leading by 11 runs with three balls remaining, Smith leapt to save a Maheesh Theekshana shot which was just heading over the boundary at deep mid-wicket.

The 32-year-old managed to send the ball back across the boundary in mid-air but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff.

"Steve Smith has a concussion and will be subject to low-level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the T20 International Series against Sri Lanka," the official handle of Cricket Australia tweeted.

Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Sri Lanka
Cricket
Sports News
Steve Smith

What's Brewing

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

 