Steve Smith to miss remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka due to concussion

Batter Steve Smith will miss the remaining three T20Is against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while trying to save a six in Australia's second-match win here on Sunday.

With Australia leading by 11 runs with three balls remaining, Smith leapt to save a Maheesh Theekshana shot which was just heading over the boundary at deep mid-wicket.

The 32-year-old managed to send the ball back across the boundary in mid-air but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff.

"Steve Smith has a concussion and will be subject to low-level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the T20 International Series against Sri Lanka," the official handle of Cricket Australia tweeted.

Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday.

Check out latest DH videos here