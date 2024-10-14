Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Steve Smith to return to No 4 spot for Border-Gavaskar series

Post opener David Warner's retirement earlier this year, Smith had willingly volunteered open the innings.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 06:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketSteve SmithBorder-Gavaskar TrophyCricket AustraliaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us