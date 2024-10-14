Steve Smith to return to No 4 spot for Border-Gavaskar series

<p>Melbourne: Veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia-cricket">Australia</a> batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steve-smith">Steve Smith</a> will return to his favoured number four position after a short stint as an opener in the upcoming Test series against India, national selector George Bailey confirmed on Monday.</p>.<p>Post opener David Warner's retirement earlier this year, Smith had willingly volunteered open the innings.</p>.<p>Although he made an unbeaten 91 in only his second Test in the new role, the 35-year-old didn't fare well in the series against New Zealand, collecting a total of 51 runs in four innings.</p>.Cameron Green ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, to undergo back surgery.<p>Bailey confirmed that captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald have decided to bring back Smith to his preferred slot.</p>.<p>"Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald)and Steve Smith had been having ongoing conversations, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green)," Bailey was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.</p>.<p>The opportunity to revert back to his old position arose after all-rounder Cameron Green, who had filled Smith's role at No.4, opted to undergo a lower back surgery which will keep him out for six months.</p>.<p>"Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer." </p>.<p>Australia will host India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22 in Perth. </p>