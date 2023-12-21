Stokes, Archer will have T20 Word Cup places kept open: England coach Mott

"In terms of Jofra, you've just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace, bowl any over in the innings. Bowl your Super Over, bowl your last over when they need to. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that."

Archer has struggled with a series of injuries which have kept him out of Test cricket since 2021. He played just seven white-ball games in 2023. He has not been selected in the Test squad to tour India in January-March next year.